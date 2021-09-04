Saturday, September 4th | 27 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Looming Moroccan Election Reveals Parliament’s Dimming Sway

Israel Should Begin Preparing for Rollout of 4th Vaccine Dose, Pandemic Czar Says

Hamas Accuses Egypt of ‘Murder’ After 3 Palestinians Die in Smuggling Tunnel

Saudi State Media Companies to Start Moving from Dubai to Riyadh

Evacuated Afghans, Hoping to Resettle in US, Face Extended Limbo in Third Countries

US Defense Secretary to Travel to Gulf Countries Next Week

‘First Friends’ Tells Story of Truman’s Jewish Best Pal on Eve of Israel’s Independence

EU Lawmakers ‘Unanimous’ in Denouncing Antisemitic Content in Palestinian Authority Textbooks

US Sanctions Iranians Over Alleged Plot to Kidnap NY-Based Journalist

Israel a ‘Tumor’ on Islamic World’s Body, Taliban Spokesman Tells Iranian Regime News Outlet

September 4, 2021 12:03 pm
0

Hamas Accuses Egypt of ‘Murder’ After 3 Palestinians Die in Smuggling Tunnel

avatar by i24 News

Hamas supporters take part in a protest against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ decision to postpone planned parliamentary elections, in the northern Gaza Strip April 30, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

i24 News – The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas on Friday announced it recovered the bodies of three men from a smuggling tunnel along the Egyptian border with Gaza.

“Civil defense teams found three bodies under the ground near the border, south of Rafah” city after part of the tunnel collapsed on Thursday, interior ministry spokesman Iyad al-Bozom said in a statement.

Hamas said that workers had died when toxic gas was pumped into a “trading tunnel,” calling it “murder for which Egyptian authorities bear full responsibility.”

The accusation could aggravate the terrorist group’s already fraught relations with Egypt just as the Egyptians are trying to broker a permanent cease-fire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

There was no immediate Egyptian comment.

Israel says that the tunnel network was dug under the border with Egypt to allow the Iran-backed Hamas and its Islamic Jihad allies to smuggle in arms.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.