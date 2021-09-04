Saturday, September 4th | 27 Elul 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Should Begin Preparing for Rollout of 4th Vaccine Dose, Pandemic Czar Says

Hamas Accuses Egypt of ‘Murder’ After 3 Palestinians Die in Smuggling Tunnel

Saudi State Media Companies to Start Moving from Dubai to Riyadh

Evacuated Afghans, Hoping to Resettle in US, Face Extended Limbo in Third Countries

US Defense Secretary to Travel to Gulf Countries Next Week

‘First Friends’ Tells Story of Truman’s Jewish Best Pal on Eve of Israel’s Independence

EU Lawmakers ‘Unanimous’ in Denouncing Antisemitic Content in Palestinian Authority Textbooks

US Sanctions Iranians Over Alleged Plot to Kidnap NY-Based Journalist

Israel a ‘Tumor’ on Islamic World’s Body, Taliban Spokesman Tells Iranian Regime News Outlet

IDF Releases Preliminary Report on Shooting of Border Officer During Gaza Riots

September 4, 2021 3:14 pm
0

Israel Should Begin Preparing for Rollout of 4th Vaccine Dose, Pandemic Czar Says

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett receives a third shot of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as Israel launches booster shots for over 40 year-olds in Kfar Saba, Israel August 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

i24 News – ‘Given that that the virus is here and is here to stay, we must also ready ourselves for the fourth jab’

Israel should begin preparing for the eventual rollout of the fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine, the national pandemic coordinator said on Saturday, without specifying when this is likely to occur.

“Given that that the virus is here and is here to stay, we must also prepare for the fourth jab,” Dr. Salman Zarka told local radio.

The next booster shot should be modified to offer better protection against new variants of the coronavirus, such as the highly transmissible delta strain.

“This is our life from now on, in waves,” Zarka said.

Israel, a world leader in the vaccination against the virus, is nevertheless struggling to contain the fourth wave of morbidity in the country, driven by the delta variant.

So far, over 6,000,000 Israelis, the vast majority of the state’s population, have received at least one shot of the Pfizer vaccine, while over 5,500,000 have received two. Upward of 2,500,000 have already received the third jab.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.