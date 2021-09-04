Israel Should Begin Preparing for Rollout of 4th Vaccine Dose, Pandemic Czar Says

i24 News – ‘Given that that the virus is here and is here to stay, we must also ready ourselves for the fourth jab’

Israel should begin preparing for the eventual rollout of the fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine, the national pandemic coordinator said on Saturday, without specifying when this is likely to occur.

“Given that that the virus is here and is here to stay, we must also prepare for the fourth jab,” Dr. Salman Zarka told local radio.

The next booster shot should be modified to offer better protection against new variants of the coronavirus, such as the highly transmissible delta strain.

“This is our life from now on, in waves,” Zarka said.

Israel, a world leader in the vaccination against the virus, is nevertheless struggling to contain the fourth wave of morbidity in the country, driven by the delta variant.

So far, over 6,000,000 Israelis, the vast majority of the state’s population, have received at least one shot of the Pfizer vaccine, while over 5,500,000 have received two. Upward of 2,500,000 have already received the third jab.