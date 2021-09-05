Sunday, September 5th | 28 Elul 5781

September 5, 2021 11:26 am
Israel Beats Austria in World Cup Qualifying Match, Cinches Victory 5-2

Israeli striker Manor Solomon celebrates with teammates after scoring in their 1-0 UEFA Nations League victory over Scotland, in Netanya, Israel, Nov. 18, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen

i24 News – In an astounding match, Israel’s soccer team defeated their Austrian counterparts in the 2022 Qatar World Cup European Qualifiers.

The two teams met at Haifa’s Sammy Ofer Stadium for a fierce match, with the final score announced as 5-2 in Israel’s favor. The win marks a continued victory streak for Israel’s team, who also beat the Faroe Islands last week.

Despite this recent success, the blue-and-white are saying they will not succumb to overconfidence. “It’s hard to come down from this high but we have a crucial match coming up. I don’t even want to look at our World Cup chances, we have to just focus on Tuesday and go game to game and that is how we will continue,” player Eran Zahavi told the Jerusalem Post.

After sweeping up this victory, Israel’s soccer team is preparing for another match, progressing strongly through the ranks. They will take on Denmark’s team next, a strong contender who currently leads Group F in points. Israel sits at second place within, followed by Scotland and Austria.

“It was all the players. I am very proud of the team as they played above their level and gave everything. People are beginning to see this team as a unit. As for our World Cup chances, we should not dream but have patience as there are many games to be played but right now we are in good position,” head coach Willi Ruttensteiner said, as quoted by the Post.

