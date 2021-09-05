Sunday, September 5th | 28 Elul 5781

September 5, 2021 11:30 am
0

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog Issues Holiday Greetings

avatar by i24 News

Opposition Leader Isaac Herzog attends a faction meeting at the Israeli parliament on May 21, 2018. Photo: Miriam Alster/Flash90.

i24 News – Addressing not just the people of Israel, but the world’s Diaspora Jews, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog released a holiday greetings video.

“I would like to extend my warmest wishes on behalf of the State of Israel and its people for a Shana Tova, Happy New Year, to you and your loved ones,” Herzog announced, commemorating the upcoming holiday of Rosh Hashana. The celebration, which opens the new year of 5782 in the Jewish calendar, begins on the evening of September 6 in Israel.

In his speech, Herzog emphasized the dependence shared by Jewish individuals on their communities, as well as the connection between Jews within Israel and abroad, calling them his “brothers and sisters.”

“I will be praying for the well-being of my immediate family, as well as my extended family, the people of Israel, and the Jewish People at large,” he stated, wishing those “from around the world a year of health and coming together.”

The president concluded his speech with an invitation for those in the Diaspora to come to Israel.

“We are all looking forward to seeing you in our beloved country, Israel,” Herzog told viewers. “Israel is your home away from home.”

Rosh Hashana will begin in Israel on September 6, and will continue until the evening of September 8.

