Film Debuts About True Story of Holocaust Survivors’ ‘Revenge’ Plot Against 6 Million Germans

September 6, 2021 12:26 pm
avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

The Nuremberg rally in 1929 that the Nazi Party Congress held in Nuremberg, Germany on August 1–4. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

A new film that premiered on Friday on digital platforms is based on the true story of a group of Jewish Holocaust survivors who planned to poison the water system in five German cities after World War II.

In 1945, young Holocaust survivors formed a group called Nakam, the Hebrew word for revenge, and vowed to avenge the murder of six million Jews by the Nazis. Their plot — to kill six million Germans by poisoning their drinking water — was dubbed Plan A, also the name of the film written and directed by Israeli brothers Doron and Yoav Paz, the directors behind “Jeruzalem” and “The Golem.”

The film stars August Diehl (“Inglourious Basterds”), Sylvia Hoeks (“Blade Runner 2049”), Michael Aloni (“Shtisel”) and Milton Welsh (“Conan the Barbarian”).

The Paz brothers, who had family members killed in the Holocaust, said they were inspired to make a film about the Nakam group after a friend revealed that his grandfather returned to his childhood home following his liberation from a labor camp and killed the man who sold out him and his family to the Nazis.

“This blew our minds,” Yoav told Jewish News. “We said, ‘Wow, this is an amazing story. You never hear about revenge.’”

He added, “For us, it was really fascinating. We felt that from this minority group who couldn’t go on with their life, we could learn a lot about all of the other survivors who did want to start a new life, and for them that was the real revenge.”

Nakam’s leader, Abba Kovner from Vilnius, Lithuania, went on later to become a partisan leader, writer, poet, and winner of the Israel Prize, the country’s top honor.

The group of Jewish vigilantes eventually disbanded but their actions were kept secret until 1985, when Kovner was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Before his death, he gathered former Nakam members and together they recorded on tape details about their wartime missions. The film is based on a book by Dina Porat, chief historian of Yad Vashem, who had access to the Hebrew transcript of the recording.

“Plan A” was released Friday on digital platforms, including Amazon, Google and iTunes, and will be available on DVD starting Sept. 13.

Watch the trailer for “Plan A” below.

