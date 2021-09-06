On Aug. 27, Mark Malyar, 21, earned a gold medal in the men’s 200-meter individual medley and set a new world record in the category. He also won a gold in the men’s 400-meter freestyle race on Aug. 29, setting a new record in the category, and a bronze in the men’s 100-meter backstroke on Aug. 30.

Ami Dadaon, 20, won a silver in the 150-meter individual medley on Aug. 28, a gold medal in the men’s 200-meter freestyle on Aug. 30, and a gold in the men’s 50-meter freestyle on Sept. 2. He set new world records in the 200-meter and 50-meter races.

Related coverage Film Debuts About True Story of Holocaust Survivors’ ‘Revenge’ Plot Against 6 Million Germans A new film that premiered on Friday on digital platforms is based on the true story of a group of...

A silver was earned by Team Israel athlete Moran Samuel, 39, in the women’s single 2,000-meter rowing event on Aug. 28.

Israel’s Paralympics team of 33 athletes competed in 11 sports: athletics, badminton, boccia, goalball, paracanoeing, power lifting, rowing, shooting, swimming, table tennis and wheelchair tennis. The nine medals Israeli athletes won is triple of Israel’s total medal count from the Rio Paralympics in 2016 and the most gold medals Israel has won since the 1988 Games, according to The Times of Israel.

Israeli Paralympic athletes have won a total of 129 gold, 125 silver and 130 bronze medals in the Paralympics, which is held two weeks after the Olympic Games at the same venue. Israel has competed in the Paralympics since the first competition in 1960.

According to the International Paralympic Committee, athletes are eligible to compete if they have at least one of the following 10 impairments: impaired muscle power, impaired passive range of movement, limb deficiency, leg length difference, short stature, hypertonia, ataxia, athetosis, vision impairment, and intellectual impairment.