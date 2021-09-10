Friday, September 10th | 4 Tishri 5782

September 10, 2021 10:50 am
Gunman Disguised as Hasidic Jew Sought After Shocking Queens Murder

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Surveillance footage showing the gunman dressed in Hasidic garb. Photo: NYPD / Twitter screenshot

New York police are seeking a gunman who killed an ex-convict while disguised as a Hasidic Jew, in a grisly shooting caught on surveillance footage.

The victim, Jermaine Dixon — a former member of a Brooklyn gang who was released from federal prison less than a year ago — was shot dead on Monday morning in the South Ozone Park neighborhood of Queens.

In footage released by the NYPD, the shooter can be seen dressed in Hasidic garb, including a black hat, a long black robe and fake sidelocks.

“We need your help identifying this individual in connection to the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old male,” police said on Twitter, asking anyone with information to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

On the tape, the suspect can be seen pretending to work under the hood of a white sedan as Dixon approached his own vehicle, before shooting him in the back of the head. The gunman then ran into his car and fled the scene.

The 47-year-old victim had served 19 years over drug charges and a 1992 murder, the Daily News reported Friday, but later became a “model prisoner,” pursuing a business degree and recently earning compassionate release.

