Friday, September 10th | 4 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Project Underway to Digitize 35,000 Volumes of Hebrew Books From Italian Jewish History

Dr. Judy, Who Counseled Victims of 9/11 and Second Intifada, Shares Lessons on Trauma of Terrorism

Two Escapees From Gilboa Prison Captured Near Nazareth

Bennett: IAEA Report Shows ‘Time Has Come to Act’ on Iran Nuclear Program

Palestinian Authority Withdraws From Qatar Funding Scheme for Gaza: Qatari Envoy

Controversial Bill to Mandate High School Ethnic Studies Passes in California Legislature

Top Executives at Fashion Brand Brandy Melville Exposed for Sharing Hitler Memes, Promoting Antisemitism and Racism

In Sign of ‘Growing Friendship,’ Israel Shares Medical Supplies With Vietnam to Aid COVID-19 Fight

Assailant Shot in Jerusalem After Attempted Stabbing Attack on Israeli Police

Taliban Victory Threatens to Be a Double-Edged Sword for Pakistan

September 10, 2021 5:19 pm
0

Project Underway to Digitize 35,000 Volumes of Hebrew Books From Italian Jewish History

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

16th-century text digitized by the I-Tal-Ya books project. Photo: National Central Library of Rome / screenshot

A  project to digitize thousands of historical Hebrew texts in Italy is now in full swing, according to the Union of Italian Jewish Communities (UCEI), with an eye to make hundreds of years of the country’s rich Jewish history available to scholars around the world.

The I-TAL-YA Books initiative aims to create an Italian-Hebrew database of nearly 40,000 volumes, and is moving at a “rapid pace” after a testing phase, according to Pagine Ebraiche, a publication run by UCEI.

“You can thus immerse yourself in pages dating from the fifteenth century to the mid-twentieth century, leaf through the comments of the rabbis on the texts of the tradition, but also discover where and who had the opportunity to print these volumes,” the outlet said.

2,000 volumes have already been uploaded on the “Teca” web portal, with another thousand about to be added and further updates planned every two months.

Related coverage

September 10, 2021 4:41 pm
0

Dr. Judy, Who Counseled Victims of 9/11 and Second Intifada, Shares Lessons on Trauma of Terrorism

As memorial events marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks continued across the US on Friday, a clinical...

On September 26, a Jewish book festival event — organized by the Museum of Italian Judaism and the Shoah in the town of Ferrara — will update the public on the project’s revelations so far and its future plans.

Texts already available in the database include a 1906 prayer book for the Shavuot holiday, an 1886 book of Exodus published in Livorno, and a Passover haggadah dating to 1758, from the prominent Bragadina printing house.

Partnering with the UCEI are the National Central Library of Rome and the National Library of Israel, with support from the Rothschild Foundation Hanadiv Europe.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.