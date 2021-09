i24 News – Two of the six Palestinian terrorists who escaped from Gilboa prison on Monday were captured near Nazareth on Friday evening, the Israel Police confirmed.

The two escapees affiliated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad were apprehended at Mount Precipice.

They have been identified as Yaqoub Mahmoud Qadri, 48, and Mohammad Qassem Ardah, 39.

