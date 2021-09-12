Bennett Promises No More ‘Suitcases of Money’ to Gaza

i24 News – The Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday denied reports from Israeli media that it would consider reverting to the “suitcase of money” system, by which Qatari funds were channeled into the Gaza Strip.

Hamas demands millions of dollars a month, provided by Qatar, as payment for civil servants in Gaza.

Qatar, Israel and the United Nations have agreed to transfer grants provided by Doha, including cash payments of $100 to 100,000 impoverished families in Gaza.

But the parties have yet to agree on a new mechanism for transferring funds to the Hamas employees.

Related coverage Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid Announces New ‘Economy in Exchange for Security’ Initiative for Gaza Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday presented a comprehensive outline for a change in Israeli policies toward the Gaza...

Israel’s fledgling government has warned that it does not intend to allow the Qatar to transfer money directly to Hamas, as former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration did.

The Prime Minister’s Office stated that contrary to reports this Sunday, “there will be no return to the previous system.”

It added that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz are currently considering new options, following the withdrawal of the Palestinian Authority from a tentative agreement on Friday.

“When a proper outline is found that ensures that the money does not go to terrorist activities, it will be presented by the defense minister to the prime minister,” the office explained.