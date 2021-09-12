Sunday, September 12th | 6 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Rocket Launched From Gaza Intercepted, Third Consecutive Night of Fire

Coral Reefs in Gulf of Eilat Threatened by Climate Change, Marine Waste: Study

Suspect in Murder of El Paso Lawyer Reveals Antisemitic Motive: ‘Jewish Satan Worshippers’

Canadian Parliamentary Candidate Apologizes for Antisemitic Claim That Israel Is Stealing US Coronavirus Vaccines

Israeli Foreign Minister Lapid Announces New ‘Economy in Exchange for Security’ Initiative for Gaza

In 9/11 Anniversary Message, Al-Qaeda Chief Warns ‘Jerusalem Will Not Be Judaized’

Israel Plans COVID-19 Genetic Scanning at Airport as ‘Radar’ for Next Variant

Nine Israeli Companies Helping Fight the Climate Crisis

Bennett Promises No More ‘Suitcases of Money’ to Gaza

Twenty Years After 9/11, One of the Last US Marines Killed in Afghanistan Comes Home

September 12, 2021 4:35 pm
0

Rocket Launched From Gaza Intercepted, Third Consecutive Night of Fire

avatar by i24 News

Streaks of light are seen as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards central Israel as seen from Ashkelon, Israel May 16, 2021 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

i24 News – For a third consecutive day, a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, Sunday evening.

The artillery fire was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, the Israeli military said. No direct casualties or damage from the rocket was reported.

A man and his young son suffered light injuries while running to shelter during the siren in Sderot, the Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

Cross border fire occurred Saturday and Friday night, as tensions rose between Israel and Gazan militants, following the escape of several Palestinian prisoners last week.

Related coverage

September 12, 2021 4:31 pm
0

Coral Reefs in Gulf of Eilat Threatened by Climate Change, Marine Waste: Study

A new study warns that southern Israel's coral reefs in the Gulf of Eilat are facing a number of threats...

Four of the six escapees were recaptured over the weekend, prompting Hamas, which rules Gaza, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad — the organization to which five of the prisoners belong — to escalate tensions.

Israel follows a policy of holding Hamas responsible for any fire from the Gaza Strip, irrespective of which organization conducted it.

It conducted airstrikes over the weekend, targeting what the army said was militant infrastructure.

Earlier Sunday evening the army’s Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi warned militants not to continue increasing tensions, ToI reported.

“If the situation escalates, Hamas and the Gaza Strip will pay a heavy price,” he said during a naval ceremony.

Separately the army said it fired flares in the vicinity of the northern Israeli town of Metula, due to suspicion that an infiltration of the border occurred.

At the time of writing it was not clear if an individual or individuals crossed northwards, into Lebanon, or southwards into Israel.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.