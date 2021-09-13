Monday, September 13th | 7 Tishri 5782

September 13, 2021 9:39 am
Two Moderately Wounded in Stabbing Attack at Jerusalem Central Bus Station

avatar by i24 News

Outside the Jerusalem Central Bus Station. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

i24 News – Two people were moderately wounded in a stabbing attack on Jaffa Street outside the Jerusalem Central Bus Station on Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for Magen David Adom (MDA) said.

An Israel Border Police officer shot and neutralized the attacker at the scene of the incident, according to Israel Police. The suspected terrorist was examined by a police sapper before receiving medical treatment.

Both victims of the attack were in their 20s and are in stable condition, the MDA spokesperson said. Reports indicated that the two victims are Haredi.

The pair were transported to the trauma unit at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, the hospital announced.

“We arrived at the scene and there was a big commotion,” senior MDA medic Shlomi Pinchas said.

“The two wounded were lying unconscious and suffering from stab wounds. We provided them with advanced medical care in the field, which included bandages, stopping bleeding and medication, and we quickly evacuated them to the hospital in a moderate condition,” Pinchas continued.

Israel Police Jerusalem District Commander Doron Turjeman told reporters at the scene that the assailant is believed to a be a 17-year-old from the Hebron area.

