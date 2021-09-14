Tuesday, September 14th | 8 Tishri 5782

Germany Arrests Man for Shipping Equipment for Iran’s Nuclear Program

September 14, 2021 11:25 am
0

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The Iran nuclear program’s Arak heavy water reactor. Photo: Nanking2012 via Wikimedia Commons.

German police arrested a German-Iranian man suspected of exporting equipment to be used in Iran’s nuclear and missile programs in breach of European Union sanctions, Germany’s federal prosecutor said on Tuesday.

Police searched 11 locations, including apartments and offices in the states of Hamburg, Schleswig Holstein, and North Rhine-Westphalia linked to the suspect, the prosecutor said.

The suspect, identified only as Alexander J. due to privacy rules, had shipped equipment worth 1.1 million euros to an Iranian whose company in Iran was blacklisted by the EU as a front to procure equipment for nuclear and rocket programs.

The GBA general prosecutor’s office said the suspect was approached in 2018 and 2019 to procure laboratory equipment. He shipped two spectrometers procured for 166,000 euros ($196,510.80) to Iran in Jan. 2020, and six months later shipped another two, procured for 388,000 euros.

He did not apply for a special export license, which would have been required to ship such equipment to a recipient on the EU blacklist.

