Tuesday, September 14th | 8 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UN Ambassadors Gather in New York to Mark Abraham Accords’ One-Year Anniversary

Report: Egyptair to Operate Cairo-Tel Aviv Flights

Tombstone of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Unveiled in Arlington National Cemetery

Israeli Navy Salutes 38 New Officers at Ceremony in Haifa

Exposed: Tax Court of Canada Discriminated Against Jewish Justice, Preventing Him From Hearing Cases Involving Muslims

UAE Sees $1 Trillion in Trade With Israel Over Next Decade, Says Minister of Economy

New Study Shows Most Teachers in England Lack Basic Knowledge About the Holocaust

French Cops Arrest Ringleader of Violent Assault on Jewish Man in Lyon

Supporters Rally Behind Accused Antisemite David Miller

A Teenage View of Antisemitism in America

September 14, 2021 9:12 am
0

Israeli Navy Salutes 38 New Officers at Ceremony in Haifa

avatar by JNS.org

Graduating officers of the Israeli Navy during a ceremony in Haifa Naval Base in northern Israel on Sept. 4, 2019. Photo: Flash90.

JNS.org – The Israeli Navy welcomed 38 new officers into its ranks during a ceremony held at Haifa Naval Base on Sunday evening.

The graduates of the 143rd Naval Academy Course, who also completed academic studies at the University of Haifa, will now be assigned as commanders of a variety of advanced vessels, such as missile ships, patrol vessels and submarines, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

During the graduation ceremony, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi said: “You have overcome physical, intellectual, professional and operational challenges. You are now at the end of a long and formative period. We trust you and have faith that you will rise to any challenge.”

Addressing recent events, Kochavi said that the “IDF has operated to recapture the escaped prisoners and continues to work shoulder to shoulder with the police, the ISA [Israel Security Agency] and the Israeli Prison Service. Four of the prisoners have already been captured, and it is only a matter of time before the Israeli Security Forces and the IDF apprehend the remaining two prisoners.”

Related coverage

September 13, 2021 9:58 am
0

JFrog Acquires Upswift in All-Israeli Deal

CTech - DevOps platform JFrog announced on Monday that it is acquiring fellow Israeli company Upswift, which develops connected device...

“We will not rest until the last of the terrorists are captured,” he vowed. “We will not allow the terrorist organizations in Judea and Samaria, and the Gaza Strip, to use this incident as a motive for harming the civilians of the State of Israel. The IDF will defend the border with the Gaza Strip from any attack against Israel.”

The recently appointed commander of the Israeli Navy, Vice Adm. David Saar Salama, also spoke at the ceremony, saying, “Israel faces security threats and risks. The Navy, as part of the IDF and as a key component in its power, is aware of the mission—a quick and decisive victory in any conflict. Our ability to deal with the operational challenges we face rests on the same initial components on which the Navy was founded—on a deep understanding of the meaning of our work, and love for our people, our sea and our land.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.