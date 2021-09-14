Jewish Group Blasts California Teachers Union’s Resolution Condemning Israel

On Sunday, StandWithUs (SWU), a Los Angeles based Jewish group, responded to a California teachers union’s passage of a resolution condemning Israel.

The resolution, accusing Israel of “ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, occupation, apartheid, and war crimes,” was passed on September 5 by the American Federation of Teachers Guild Local 1931, which represents teachers and staff in the San Diego Community College District.

Sunday’s statement by SWU said the UFT’s resolution “only adds more fuel to the fire” and specifically addressed AFT Guild Local 1931’s insistence that singling out Israel as a violator of international norms does not promote antisemitism.

“[We are] deeply disturbed by the bias and misrepresentations in the AFT Guild Local 1931 statement,” StandWithUs said. “Simply writing ‘we’re not antisemites’ does not eliminate the antisemitic nature and impact of this statement, which at its core denies Israel’s right to self-defense and the Jewish people’s right to decide what constitutes antisemitism.”

“As we have seen in recent months, dehumanizing campaigns targeting Israel are anything but harmless,” StandWithUs continued. “Anti-Israel narratives fueled a shocking spike in hate crimes against Jewish communities across the United States, including assault, vandalism, and harassment. As a result, too many teachers and students now question if they are safe and welcome in the places where they work, study, and live.”

Responding to UFT Guild Local 1931’s criticism of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)’s Working Definition of Antisemitism, StandwithUs said, “Sadly, the content of the AFT Local 1931’s statement is a clear example of the definition and real-life forms of antisemitism outlined by IHRA.”

The San Diego Community College District did not immediately respond to The Algemeiner‘s request for comment.