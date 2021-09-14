Tuesday, September 14th | 8 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

History in the Making: Bahrain’s First-Ever Ambassador to Israel Presents Credentials to President Isaac Herzog

Pointing Out the Roots of Muslim Antisemitism Does Not Make You a Bigot

Building the Next Steps of the Abraham Accords

Taliban Have Broken Promises on Rights, Outgoing Afghan Envoy Says

Germany Arrests Man for Shipping Equipment for Iran’s Nuclear Program

Senate Panel May Subpoena US Defense Secretary Austin to Testify on Afghanistan —Menendez

Israeli Court Petitioned Over Suspected Kidnapping of Italy Cable Crash Survivor — Israeli TV

No Longer a Damsel in Distress: Israeli Startups Have Transformed From Sellers to Buyers

Oslo and Abraham: A Tale of Two Anniversaries

Toronto Police Arrest ‘Swastika Man’ for Third Antisemitic Attack in Two Months

September 14, 2021 9:22 am
0

Report: Egyptair to Operate Cairo-Tel Aviv Flights

avatar by JNS.org

An EgyptAir plane arrives to a water cannon salute on the runway of the Capital International Airport, a new airport built for Egypt’s new capital, known as the New Administrative Capital (NAC), east of Cairo, Egypt July 9, 2019. Picture taken July 9, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Hayam Adel.

JNS.org – Egyptair will start operating flights a few times a week between Cairo and Tel Aviv, according to sources at the Egyptian national carrier, reported Reuters.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday, and the meeting appeared to pave the way for increased transportation connections between the countries.

In addition, the Taba crossing between Israel and Egypt returned to normal operations on Monday after restrictions were put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Israel’s transportation ministry.

Before boarding an aircraft to return to Israel, Bennett said “the meeting was very important and very good. First and foremost, we create an infrastructure for deep continued connections.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.