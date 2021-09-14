UN Ambassadors Gather in New York to Mark Abraham Accords’ One-Year Anniversary

JNS.org – The United Nations ambassadors of Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco on Monday marked one year since the signing of the Abraham Accords at a ceremony in New York City.

The historic agreement, by which Israel normalized relations with the UAE and Bahrain, was signed at the White House on Sept. 15, 2020. Later, Sudan and Morocco joined the accords.

“The Abraham Accords are the best representation of practicing tolerance and living in peace with our neighbors,” said Israel’s Ambassador to the UN and the United States Gilad Erdan. Erdan was the first dignitary to address the audience gathered at New York’s Museum of Jewish Heritage, which included about 70 ambassadors.

“I strongly believe that as others in the region see the fruits of our partnerships and feel this transformation, they will join our circle of peace,” he added.

Also speaking at the event was the UAE Ambassador to the UN Lana Nusseibeh, Bahrain Ambassador to the UN Jamal Al Rowaiei and Moroccan Ambassador to the UN Omar Hilale. They stressed the growing ties between their countries and Israel.

Joining them on stage was US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

“The normalization agreements we’re commemorating today have demonstrated real progress toward a more peaceful region,” she said. “But perhaps what is most remarkable is that in the past year we have gone from ink on a page to concrete improvements between countries.”

The United States, she said, is committed to building and expanding upon these agreements.