Wednesday, September 15th | 9 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Canadian NDP Candidates Resign Over Antisemitic Social Media Posts as General Election Looms

University of Manitoba Student Union to Voice ‘Solidarity With Palestinians’ After ‘Contentious’ Debate

Blinken to Host Event Marking Anniversary of Israel-Arab Normalization Deals

Motorcyclist Visits 42 Jewish-Style Delis Across America to Fight Poverty in US, Israel

Iran President Selects Hardline Cabinet to Drive Hard Bargain With US

Yom Kippur: The Zionist Holiday You Never Knew

New York Times Iran Reporter Denounces Critics as ‘Trolls’

The Terrorists’ Escape From Gilboa Prison Is a Wake-Up Call

A Day Like No Other

Where Is Iran’s Nuclear Program Going?

September 15, 2021 8:22 am
0

Iran Replaces Deputy Foreign Minister Araqchi Who Led Nuclear Talks

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, Abbas Araqchi, attends a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, September 1, 2020. European Commission EbS – EEAS/Handout via REUTERS

Iran on Tuesday named Ali Bagheri Kani, a hardline senior diplomat, to replace Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, a seasoned pragmatist diplomat and chief negotiator in talks on Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, state media said.

Bagheri, who was named deputy foreign minister for political affairs, had been a senior negotiator in nuclear talks between Iran and the West under former hardline President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad from 2007 to 2013. He is a relative of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Hossein Amirabdollahian, an anti-Western diplomat chosen as foreign minister last month, also named Mohammad Fathali as his deputy for administrative and financial affairs and Mehdi Safari as deputy for economic diplomacy, state media reported.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.