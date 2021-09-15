Wednesday, September 15th | 9 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

University of Manitoba Student Union to Voice ‘Solidarity With Palestinians’ After ‘Contentious’ Debate

Blinken to Host Event Marking Anniversary of Israel-Arab Normalization Deals

Motorcyclist Visits 42 Jewish-Style Delis Across America to Fight Poverty in US, Israel

Iran President Selects Hardline Cabinet to Drive Hard Bargain With US

Yom Kippur: The Zionist Holiday You Never Knew

New York Times Iran Reporter Denounces Critics as ‘Trolls’

The Terrorists’ Escape From Gilboa Prison Is a Wake-Up Call

A Day Like No Other

Where Is Iran’s Nuclear Program Going?

French Court Acquits Imam of Incitement for Sermon That Cited Hadith Urging Muslim Violence Against Jews

September 15, 2021 9:26 am
0

Israel’s Cyber Company NSO Developed Tool to Break Into Apple iPhones

avatar by JNS.org

An Apple iPhone. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Israeli cyber surveillance company NSO Group developed a tool to break into Apple iPhones using novel ways to hack the phone since at least February, according to the Internet security watchdog Citizen Lab.

The watchdog said that while analyzing the phone of a Saudi activist infected with NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware, it found infiltration into iMessage. This could occur without the targeted person clicking anything for the spyware to work.

Apple released a software update on Monday to fix the hole in its security system.

“After identifying the vulnerability used by this exploit for iMessage, Apple rapidly developed and deployed a fix in iOS 14.8 to protect our users,” said Ivan Krstić, head of Apple Security Engineering and Architecture, reported Reuters.

Related coverage

September 15, 2021 10:48 am
0

Israeli Security Forces on High Alert for Possible Violence During Yom Kippur Holiday

Israel’s security forces are on high alert as the Yom Kippur holiday begins, with fears of violence in the West...

He said “attacks like the ones described are highly sophisticated, cost millions of dollars to develop, often have a short shelf life, and are used to target specific individuals.”

The Apple security official added that “while that means they are not a threat to the overwhelming majority of our users, we continue to work tirelessly to defend all our customers, and we are constantly adding new protections for their devices and data.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.