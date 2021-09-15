Warsaw’s Jewish Community Buries Remains Found of Unidentified Holocaust Victim

JNS.org – Warsaw’s Jewish community buried the remains of an unidentified Holocaust victim on Tuesday that was found in a building once part of the Warsaw Ghetto.

“We are here as the family for a person we don’t know,” said Poland’s Chief Rabbi Michael Schudrich, according to the Associated Press.

The bones were wrapped in a white cloth and carried on a wooden cart to the grave in the Powazki Cemetery in Warsaw.

Leslaw Piszewski, chairman of the Jewish Community in Warsaw, said according to the report, “after nearly 80 years, this unknown person got his dignity back. This is very important. This is the only thing that we can do for the unknown victim.”