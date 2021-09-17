Friday, September 17th | 11 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Canadian Academics Suspend Censure of University of Toronto After School ‘Re-Offers’ Job to Anti-Israel Scholar

In First for Israeli Diplomat, Lapid to Visit Bahrain

Swastikas Found at Second Cobb County, Georgia High School as US Sen. Ossoff Condemns Spate of Antisemitic Vandalism

Iran Joins Expanding Asian Security Body Led by Moscow, Beijing

Man Charged in Toronto Liquor Store Assault on Elderly Jewish Employee Showered With Antisemitic Abuse

Israel’s Shalva Band Performs for Online WHO Event Promoting Disability Inclusion

Joint Israel-UAE Mission Rescued Dozens of Afghan Women, Human Rights Activists From Kabul

Israeli Study Shows Booster Reduces Severe Infection by 20 Times

NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Atonement, Repentance the ‘Foundation of Any Humane Civilization’ in Yom Kippur Message

Initial Taliban Moves Don’t Convince Afghanistan’s Neighbors of a New Regime

September 17, 2021 2:26 pm
0

Iran Joins Expanding Asian Security Body Led by Moscow, Beijing

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iran’s President-elect Ebrahim Raisi gestures at a news conference in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Iran joined a rapidly expanding central Asian security body led by Russia and China on Friday, calling on the countries in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to help it form a mechanism to avert sanctions imposed by the West.

The body, formed in the 2001 as a talking shop for Russia, China and ex-Soviet states in Central Asia, expanded four years ago to include India and Pakistan, with a view to playing a bigger role as counterweight to Western influence in the region.

In a sign of its growing influence, the body’s summit in Tajikistan was the first appearance abroad of Iran‘s new hardline president, Ebrahimi Raisi, since taking office in August.

Raisi hailed the opportunity that membership would provide for Iran, as a country along China’s “Belt and Road” route, to join important trade links across Eurasia. Iranian television described Iran‘s membership as giving it access to huge markets across the continent.

Related coverage

September 17, 2021 5:13 pm
0

Canadian Academics Suspend Censure of University of Toronto After School ‘Re-Offers’ Job to Anti-Israel Scholar

On Friday, a Canadian teacher's union suspended its censure against the University of Toronto, imposed over accusations that the school...

In his speech to members, Raisi compared sanctions on Iran to terrorism, and said the organization should design a mechanism that helps Tehran avert them.

Russia and China, along with Western countries, are parties of a 2015 agreement between Iran and world powers under which Tehran agreed to curbs on its nuclear program in return for the lifting of sanctions.

Washington abandoned that deal in 2018 and unilaterally reimposed financial sanctions. Negotiations this year to revive it have been stalled since Raisi’s election.

“Nothing can stop Iran‘s peaceful nuclear activities that are within the framework of international regulations,” Raisi said. “Diplomacy is only effective when all parties adhere to it. Threats and pressure tie diplomacy’s hands and render it ineffective.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.