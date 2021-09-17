Friday, September 17th | 11 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Canadian Academics Suspend Censure of University of Toronto After School ‘Re-Offers’ Job to Anti-Israel Scholar

In First for Israeli Diplomat, Lapid to Visit Bahrain

Swastikas Found at Second Cobb County, Georgia High School as US Sen. Ossoff Condemns Spate of Antisemitic Vandalism

Iran Joins Expanding Asian Security Body Led by Moscow, Beijing

Man Charged in Toronto Liquor Store Assault on Elderly Jewish Employee Showered With Antisemitic Abuse

Israel’s Shalva Band Performs for Online WHO Event Promoting Disability Inclusion

Joint Israel-UAE Mission Rescued Dozens of Afghan Women, Human Rights Activists From Kabul

Israeli Study Shows Booster Reduces Severe Infection by 20 Times

NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Atonement, Repentance the ‘Foundation of Any Humane Civilization’ in Yom Kippur Message

Initial Taliban Moves Don’t Convince Afghanistan’s Neighbors of a New Regime

September 17, 2021 1:39 pm
0

Joint Israel-UAE Mission Rescued Dozens of Afghan Women, Human Rights Activists From Kabul

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Afghan evacuees arrive in the United Arab Emirates. Photo: Afra Al Hameli / Twitter screenshot

International efforts to rescue vulnerable Afghans after the country’s takeover by the Taliban included the first-ever joint aid mission between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, almost one year after the two nations normalized ties.

The operation brought 41 Kabul Afghans — including human rights activists and members of girls’ cycling and robotic teams — across Afghanistan’s northern border into Tajikistan before flying them to the UAE, the UK’s Telegraph reported Thursday.

Yotam Polizer, CEO of the Israeli NGO IsraAID, described rescuers’ harrowing efforts to gather the passengers from a capital city suddenly under Taliban rule.

“The issue was they had to collect them from hiding,” he told the outlet. “[The rescuers] had to do rounds around the city in alleys to pick up these people and try not to create any suspicious movement.”

Related coverage

September 17, 2021 5:13 pm
0

Canadian Academics Suspend Censure of University of Toronto After School ‘Re-Offers’ Job to Anti-Israel Scholar

On Friday, a Canadian teacher's union suspended its censure against the University of Toronto, imposed over accusations that the school...

Those flown out of the country included a well-known singer, 19 members of the cycling team and three robotics team members, as well as female rights activists and a number of relatives.

Polizer said that after driving north, the group was temporarily delayed at the border with Tajikistan — stuck for two days in a safe house as they awaited permission from the Tajik government to enter.

“The stressful part really was around the border, there were a lot of Taliban in the area, they were not allowed to leave the shelter and we were very stressed that someone might find them,” he said.

Israeli aid workers met the escapees in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe, and on Sept. 6, they boarded a jet bound for the UAE, chartered by Canadian-Israeli billionaire Sylvan Adams.

UAE communications official Afra Al Hameli shared an image of their arrival on Twitter.

Girls were prohibited from attending school when the Taliban were last in power, from 1996-2001, with women banned from work and education.

On Friday, reports emerged that the women’s ministry in Kabul had been converted to house the “Ministries of Prayer and Guidance and the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice,” which had previously run a feared police force that implemented the Islamist group’s brutal interpretation of sharia.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.