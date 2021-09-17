Man Charged in Toronto Liquor Store Assault on Elderly Jewish Employee Showered With Antisemitic Abuse

Friday, September 17th | 11 Tishri 5782

September 17, 2021 2:23 pm
0

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Toronto police car. Photo: Reuters / Chris Helgren

A Canadian Jewish group has revealed details of a shocking antisemitic assault on an elderly Jewish man in Toronto, during which he was punched unconscious.

The incident took place on July 28 at a liquor store where the victim worked. According to B’nai Brith Canada — an organization assisting victims of antisemitism in Canada — the accused, a 26-year-old man, allegedly entered the liquor store and attempted to purchase beer. When asked by the cashier to produce identification showing he was of legal age, he became belligerent, prompting another employee, the victim, to approach in support of the cashier.

The accused then called the victim “a dirty f***ing Jew,” and lunged at him. As the melee developed, the attacker also hit the employee in the back with a wine bottle, threw other items at him and finally punched him in the face, briefly knocking him unconscious. The victim required stitches and was forced to take more than a week off work.

The suspect was arrested three weeks later and charged with seven criminal counts, including two counts of assault and two counts of assault with a weapon. B’nai Brith confirmed that Toronto Police are treating the incident as a hate crime.

“This deeply disturbing attack is yet another incident of antisemitic violence in Canadian cities,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada on Wednesday. “In the wake of July’s National Summit on Antisemitism, it is imperative that all levels of government and law enforcement take action and work with the Jewish community to stem this flow of violence and hate.”

