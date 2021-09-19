Sunday, September 19th | 13 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

California Gunman Pleads Guilty to Hate Crimes in Synagogue Murder, Mosque Arson

Durban IV: Time for Some Tough Diplomacy

Top Agudah and Reform Rabbis Join Forces Over Temple Mount

Hezbollah Is the Only Winner in Lebanon

‘There Is a Jew Hiding Behind Me — Come and Kill Him’

Why Was the Jewish Response to Durban a Failure?

We Won’t Let Islamic State Establish Presence on Our Border, Iran’s Raisi Vows

Yemen’s Houthis Execute Nine Men for Involvement in Samad Death

US FDA Advisers Recommend COVID-19 Boosters for 65 and Older after Rejecting Broad Approval

US Says Kabul Drone Strike Killed 10 Civilians, Including Children, in ‘Tragic Mistake’

September 19, 2021 11:09 am
0

California Gunman Pleads Guilty to Hate Crimes in Synagogue Murder, Mosque Arson

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

John Earnest, accused in the fatal shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue, stands in court during an arraignment hearing in San Diego, California, April 30, 2019. Photo: Nelvin C. Cepeda / Pool via Reuters.

A man accused of killing one worshiper and wounding three others in a shooting spree inside a California synagogue about a month after setting fire to a nearby mosque pleaded guilty on Friday to federal hate crimes contained in a 113-count indictment.

Under the terms of his plea agreement with federal prosecutors, attorneys for John T. Earnest and the government will jointly recommend that he receive a life term in prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 28, the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

Earnest, now 22, was arrested shortly after he opened fire at the Chabad of Poway synagogue north of San Diego on April 27, 2019 during Sabbath prayers on the last day of the weeklong Jewish Passover holiday. He was 19 at the time.

A 60-year-old member of the congregation, Lori Gilbert-Kaye, was killed and three others were wounded in the attack, including the rabbi, who was shot in the hand and lost an index finger.

Related coverage

September 17, 2021 5:13 pm
0

Canadian Academics Suspend Censure of University of Toronto After School ‘Re-Offers’ Job to Anti-Israel Scholar

On Friday, a Canadian teacher's union suspended its censure against the University of Toronto, imposed over accusations that the school...

The gunman, whose assault-style rifle apparently jammed, was chased out of the temple by a former Army sergeant in the congregation and sped away in a car, escaping an off-duty US Border Patrol agent who shot at the getaway vehicle but missed the suspect. Earnest pulled over and surrendered to police soon afterward.

Authorities later identified Earnest as the author of a rambling, violently antisemitic, anti-Muslim “manifesto” found posted on the Internet under his name.

In it, he claimed responsibility for a pre-dawn arson attack about a month earlier that damaged the Islamic Center of Escondido, a town about 15 miles north of Poway, and he professed to have drawn his inspiration from the gunman who killed 50 people at two mosques in New Zealand around that time.

Authorities said Earnest had entered the synagogue with a weapon fully loaded with a 10-round magazine and was carrying five additional magazines.

“There is no place in American society for this type of hate-fueled violence,” Deputy US Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.