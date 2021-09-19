Sunday, September 19th | 14 Tishri 5782

New York City Police Officer Arrested for Vandalizing Jewish Camp on Rosh Hashanah

September 19, 2021 6:10 pm
New York City Police Officer Arrested for Vandalizing Jewish Camp on Rosh Hashanah

Camp Young Judea in Union Vale, New York. Photo: Google Street View

A New York City police officer has been arrested for what appears to be an antisemitic act of vandalism at a Jewish camp in the town of Union Vale, New York.

Mid Hudson News reported Sunday that Matthew McGrath, 37, was arrested on charges of felony burglary and criminal mischief after he broke into Camp Young Judea on September 8, the second day of Rosh Hashanah.

McGrath severely vandalized the camp — smashing windows, destroying the camp director’s residence, and causing extensive property damage.

McGrath was identified by Mid Hudson News as a member of the New York City Police Department. He was not on duty at the time of his arrest.

He also reportedly has unspecified connections to the camp, and his mother lives close to the site.

McGrath was released on his own recognizance and is required to appear in court next month.

