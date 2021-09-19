Sunday, September 19th | 13 Tishri 5782

September 19, 2021 11:39 am
0

TankerTrackers Says Third Tanker Carrying Fuel to Lebanon Underway

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A South Korean-flagged tanker vessel which was seized by Iran. is seen in Gulf, Iran January 4, 2021. Photo: IRGC / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS.

A third tanker has sailed from Iran carrying Iranian fuel for distribution in Lebanon, TankerTrackers.com reported on Twitter on Sunday.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Friday that the Iranian fuel shipments, imported by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, constitute a breach of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

The Iran-aligned group says the shipments should ease a crippling energy crisis in Lebanon.

The first tanker ship carried the fuel to Syria and from there it was taken into Lebanon on tanker trucks on Thursday.

Both Syria and Iran are under US sanctions.

