60-Year-Old Assaulted at Vigil Against Antisemitism in Hamburg, Germany

A 60-year-old man was injured at a vigil in support of Israel and against antisemitism in the city of Hamburg after a group of young people insulted the gathering with antisemitic and anti-Israel slogans.

According to an initial police investigation, a group of three to four people approached the vigil “Hamburg for Israel and against antisemitism,” which took place on Saturday near the central train station in Hamburg. The unidentified 18-to-25-year-old perpetrator was part of the group allegedly yelling slogans at the organizers of the gathering, including “f**k Israel, free Palestine”

When several of the participants in the vigil approached the offender and asked him to stop, he punched the 60-year-old victim in the face with his fist, causing a laceration. The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The perpetrator along with his companions, who likely fled on rental e-scooters, managed to escape despite an immediate chase by several police cars. Hamburg authorities are calling for witnesses of the attack to come forward, while Germany’s state security has now taken over the investigation.

“Violence driven by hatred of Israel and Jews is a disgrace to our city. This heinous attack must be condemned in the strongest possible terms,” said Stefan Hensel, Hamburg’s commissioner on Jewish life and the fight against antisemitism. “The act shows once again that so-called Israel-related antisemitism is increasingly turning into real violence. The perpetrators must be caught as soon as possible and brought to justice.”

“I am grateful that Hamburg’s citizens openly stand up against antisemitism and for solidarity with Israel,” Hensel remarked.