Germany, Palestinian Authority Sign $117 Million Cooperation Agreement

Following the conclusion of the annual Palestinian-German government negotiations, Palestine and Germany signed yesterday a bilateral development cooperation agreement, worth €100 million, to contribute to sustainable economic development in #Palestine over the next two years. pic.twitter.com/BYkTEG0jRi
— PM of Palestine (@PalestinePMO) September 16, 2021
Germany’s representative to Ramallah Oliver Owcza praised the bilateral relations between his country and the Palestinians, reiterating German support for a negotiated two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.