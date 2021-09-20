Germany, Palestinian Authority Sign $117 Million Cooperation Agreement

JNS.org – Germany and the Palestinian Authority have signed a 100 million euro ($117 million) cooperation agreement that will see German investment in areas under PA control.

The donation will finance “sustainable economic development in [Palestine] over the next two years,” according to PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh.

“We hope our friends in Germany, the European Union and the international community will help put pressure on Israel to allow elections to be held in all the Palestinian territories, including Jerusalem,” he added.