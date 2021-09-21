Tuesday, September 21st | 15 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden Says Two-State Solution Is ‘The Only Way’ to End Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Houthis Rally in North Yemen as Their Fighters Push South

Florida Pension Leader Says on Track to Divest Unilever

French Company Carmat Announces First Implant of Its Artificial Heart in a Woman

Sudan Says Coup Thwarted, Accuses Bashir Loyalists

US to Relax Restrictions for Vaccinated International Travelers in November

Survey: Half of ‘Openly Jewish’ College Students Have Tried to Hide Identity on Campus

Singer John Legend Says ‘Unjust’ Israeli Treatment of Palestinians ‘Should Not Be Done in Our Name’

Jews in Hagen, Germany Look to ‘Fly Flag Against Terror’ in Sukkot Celebrations After Foiled Yom Kippur Plot

Khamenei Reaffirms Iran’s Antisemitic Ban on Competing Against Israeli Athletes

September 21, 2021 1:56 pm
0

Biden Says Two-State Solution Is ‘The Only Way’ to End Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

avatar by i24 News

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks about Afghanistan, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 26, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

i24 News – US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that a sovereign and democratic Palestinian state is the “best way” to ensure Israel’s future.

“We must seek a future of greater peace and security for all people of the Middle East,” Biden said in a speech to the UN General Assembly.

“The commitment of the United States to Israel’s security is without question and our support for an independent Jewish state is unequivocal,” he said.

“But I continue to believe that a two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a Jewish democratic state, living in peace alongside a viable, sovereign and democratic Palestinian state,” he said.

“We’re a long way from that goal at this moment but we should never allow ourselves to give up on the possibility of progress.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.