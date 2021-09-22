Wednesday, September 22nd | 16 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

DiCaprio Invests in Cultivated Meat Start-Ups Mosa Meat, Aleph Farms

Israel Blasts ‘Butcher of Tehran’ Raisi After UN Speech

Military Aid for Israel Removed from US Funding Bill, but Leadership Pledges Vote Later this Week

Biden Says Two-State Solution Is ‘The Only Way’ to End Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Houthis Rally in North Yemen as Their Fighters Push South

Florida Pension Leader Says on Track to Divest Unilever

French Company Carmat Announces First Implant of Its Artificial Heart in a Woman

Sudan Says Coup Thwarted, Accuses Bashir Loyalists

US to Relax Restrictions for Vaccinated International Travelers in November

Survey: Half of ‘Openly Jewish’ College Students Have Tried to Hide Identity on Campus

September 22, 2021 9:30 am
0

Israel Blasts ‘Butcher of Tehran’ Raisi After UN Speech

avatar by i24 News

Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a campaign rally in Tehran, Iran June 15, 2021. Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

i24 News – Israel’s Foreign Ministry lambasted Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as the “butcher of Tehran” after his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York Tuesday.

“The regime of the Iranian ayatollahs is a clear and immediate danger to the Middle East and to world peace,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The new government in Iran — headed by the ‘butcher from Tehran’ Raisi, and in which most of its ministers are suspected of terrorism and are on the sanctions lists throughout the world — is the extremist face of a regime that has hurt Iranian citizens for more than 40 years, funds terror and destabilizes the whole Middle East.”

The statement added that Iran’s new president is trying to beguile the international community with a “speech full of cynicism and lies.”

In his speech, Raisi denied nuclear weapons had a place in Iran’s “defense doctrine and deterrence policy.” He railed against US sanctions on Iran, saying that “sanctions are the new US way of war with the nations of the world.”

He also pointed to the nuclear talks in Vienna, which Iran said will restart, as a way to remove these sanctions.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.