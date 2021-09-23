Thursday, September 23rd | 17 Tishri 5782

September 23, 2021 11:12 am
Liberal US Legislator to Introduce ‘Two-State Solution Act’

avatar by i24 News

US Rep. Andy Levin. Photo: public domain.

i24 News – A liberal Jewish lawmaker on Thursday is set to introduce a bill that would make the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict official United States policy, Politico reports.

Andy Levin, a Democratic representative from Michigan, will unveil the legislation on Capitol Hill that is adding to an already heated debate about the US approach to the Jewish state that has divided Democrats between the moderate and progressive wings of the party.

That divide was clear this week when progressive Democrats in the House of Representatives blocked $1 billion in funding to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system that was depleted during May’s 11-day conflict with the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

Levin already has 18 Democratic co-sponsors and the support of left-leaning pro-Israel groups, including J Street.

Still, the bill faces an uphill battle in Congress, with expected universal opposition from pro-Israel Republicans and skepticism from moderate pro-Israel Democrats in the House and Senate.

The bill will also not be popular with the current Israeli government.

The “Two-State Solution Act” formally states “that the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza are occupied territories and should be referred to as such consistently in official United States policies, communications, and documents.”

It is unclear why Gaza is mentioned since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the coastal enclave in 2005.

The bill also states “that the establishment of Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories is inconsistent with international law.”

The harsh stance on the disputed territories and Jewish communities there is likely to face pushback from certain pro-Israel groups.

Levin also wants to reopen the US consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem, a move that the new Israeli government opposes.

