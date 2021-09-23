Pittsburgh Cops Arrest Man for Antisemitic Verbal Assaults on Jews

Police in Pittsburgh have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with two verbal assaults on Jews in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Wednesday.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said in a statement that two assaults involving antisemitic invective had been reported on Wednesday morning. Officers announced the arrest of Pittsburgh resident Tyrone Corell in connection with both incidents.

The first victim reported that he was verbally assaulted by an unknown male near the intersection of Murray Avenue and Nicholson Street at 6 am who yelled antisemitic abuse.

A second incident was reported around the same time, also on Nicholson, by a man who matched the description of the assailant in the earlier attack. The assailant yelled profanities at his victim but did not make any physical or verbal threats, police reported.

Corell charged with simple assault, harassment and ethnic intimidation, as well as charges stemming from his arrest that include making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

More than a quarter of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community resides in Squirrel Hill. The neighborhood is the location of the Tree of Life/Or L’Simcha Synagogue that was targeted by neo-Nazi gunman Robert Bowers on Oct. 27, 2018, resulting in the deaths of 11 worshippers and the wounding of six people, including four police officers, in the worst antisemitic atrocity in US history.