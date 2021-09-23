Thursday, September 23rd | 17 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Pittsburgh Cops Arrest Man for Antisemitic Verbal Assaults on Jews

Congressional Leaders Push to Pass $1 Billion Standalone Bill to Replenish Israel’s Iron Dome Missile Defense

Netflix Cancels Lior Raz’s ‘Hit & Run’ After One Season Following High Production Costs, COVID-19 Delays

How Building Interfaith Alliances Benefits Israel

Stopping Study Abroad in Israel Encourages Antisemitism and Anti-Israel Hate

Sukkot: A Different Kind of Festival

Is the PA Going to Deceive the US Into Opening the PLO Offices in DC?

Afghanistan Has Lessons for the Gulf

Unicorn-Nation: How Israel Became a Production Line for Companies Valued at Over $1 Billion

Liberal US Legislator to Introduce ‘Two-State Solution Act’

September 23, 2021 1:14 pm
0

Pittsburgh Cops Arrest Man for Antisemitic Verbal Assaults on Jews

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A police patrol vehicle in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo: Wikipedia.

Police in Pittsburgh have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with two verbal assaults on Jews in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Wednesday.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said in a statement that two assaults involving antisemitic invective had been reported on Wednesday morning. Officers announced the arrest of Pittsburgh resident Tyrone Corell in connection with both incidents.

The first victim reported that he was verbally assaulted by an unknown male near the intersection of Murray Avenue and Nicholson Street at 6 am who yelled antisemitic abuse.

A second incident was reported around the same time, also on Nicholson, by a man who matched the description of the assailant in the earlier attack. The assailant yelled profanities at his victim but did not make any physical or verbal threats, police reported.

Related coverage

September 23, 2021 1:07 pm
0

Congressional Leaders Push to Pass $1 Billion Standalone Bill to Replenish Israel’s Iron Dome Missile Defense

Congressional leaders were poised vote Thursday on a $1 billion standalone bill to replenish Israel's defensive shield against rocket attacks,...

Corell charged with simple assault, harassment and ethnic intimidation, as well as charges stemming from his arrest that include making terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

More than a quarter of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community resides in Squirrel Hill. The neighborhood is the location of the Tree of Life/Or L’Simcha Synagogue that was targeted by neo-Nazi gunman Robert Bowers on Oct. 27, 2018, resulting in the deaths of 11 worshippers and the wounding of six people, including four police officers, in the worst antisemitic atrocity in US history.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.