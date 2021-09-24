Friday, September 24th | 18 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Powerful’ Rabbis Brought Congresswoman AOC to Tears, New York Times Claims in Passage Assailed for Antisemitism

Israel ‘Has a Year to Withdraw From All Palestinian Territories,’ Abbas Says at UNGA

UK Jewish Group Urges Netflix to Offer Documentary About Antisemitism That ‘Tarnishes’ Legacy of Children’s Author Roald Dahl

Dutch Jews Slam Far-Right MP Who Stated ‘You Cannot Claim World War II’

‘Fight Racism, Not Jews’: Pro-Israel South Africans Demonstrate on 20th Anniversary of UN’s Durban Conference

Iran Says Nuclear Talks to Resume ‘Very Soon,’ Gives No Date

What Afghanistan Means for Israel and the Palestinians

How Many Dead Jews Will Satisfy the Squad?

Remembering Aharon Appelfeld

Texas Puts Ben & Jerry’s, Parent Company Unilever on List of Companies Boycotting Israel

September 24, 2021 1:29 pm
0

Israel ‘Has a Year to Withdraw From All Palestinian Territories,’ Abbas Says at UNGA

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Mahmoud Abbas, President, State of Palestine delivers a speech remotely at the UN General Assembly 76th session General Debate in UN General Assembly Hall at the United Nations Headquarters on Friday, September 24, 2021 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Pool via REUTERS

i24 News – Speaking before the United Nations General Assembly via video link on Friday, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas posed an ultimatum before Israel, saying it had “one year to withdraw from all the Palestinian territories.”

Failing that, he said, the Authority will turn to the International Court of Justice.

In a typically combative speech, Abbas accused Israel of all but destroying the two-state solution with actions he said could lead Palestinians to demand equal rights within one binational state comprising Israel, the West Bank and Gaza.

The 85-year-old urged the international community to act to save the two-state formula that for decades has been the bedrock of diplomacy for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Related coverage

September 24, 2021 9:43 am
0

Senior Hamas Official Says Prisoner Swap Deal With Israel Possible ‘Within Weeks’

i24 News – A senior member of Hamas on Friday said that progress has been made toward a prisoner swap...

“If the Israeli occupation authorities continue to entrench the reality of one apartheid state as is happening today, our Palestinian people and the entire world will not tolerate such a situation,” Abbas said, reiterating an accusation Israel rejects.

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s Ambassador to the US and the UN, responded to Abbas’ speech on Friday afternoon, arguing it showed that the Palestinian leader was “no longer relevant.”

“It is no coincidence that 80% of Palestinians want him to leave his position,” Erdan commented. “He once offered to sue the United Kingdom over the Balfour Declaration. Today, he wants to return to the UN Partition Plan. But most important of all, he lied about the Palestinians refusal to make peace. Those who truly support peace and negotiations do not threaten delusional ultimatums from the UN platform as he did in his speech.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.