Friday, September 24th | 18 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

What Afghanistan Means for Israel and the Palestinians

How Many Dead Jews Will Satisfy the Squad?

Remembering Aharon Appelfeld

Texas Puts Ben & Jerry’s, Parent Company Unilever on List of Companies Boycotting Israel

French Court Hands Suspended Sentences to Defendants Convicted of Antisemitic Harassment of Beauty Queen

Algerian Official Warns of Further Measures Against Morocco

Senior Hamas Official Says Prisoner Swap Deal With Israel Possible ‘Within Weeks’

US CDC Backs COVID-19 Boosters for High-Risk Workers, Director Breaks With Panel

LG Acquiring Israeli Vehicle Cybersecurity Startup Cybellum for at Least $140 Million

Gantz Holds Call With Austin to Discuss How to Halt Iran Nuclear Program

September 24, 2021 8:53 am
0

National Library of Israel Releases Rare Photographs of Sukkot During 1973 War

avatar by JNS.org

The National Library of Israel. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Nearly 50 years after the Yom Kippur War, the National Library of Israel has released a number of rare photos showing how the festival of Sukkot, or “Feast of Tabernacles,” was celebrated during the conflict, even as war raged in the Sinai and the Golan Heights.

Also known as the 1973 Arab-Israeli War, the Yom Kippur War took this name because it broke out on the Day of Atonement, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar. Because of its name, many forget that Sukkot, which begins just a few days after Yom Kippur, also fell during the height of the fighting.

A biblical injunction commands Jews to sit in a temporary dwelling called a sukkah during the festival. Due to the circumstances during the war, the chief military rabbi had declared soldiers exempt from fulfilling this commandment, yet many soldiers built improvised sukkahs on jeeps and other military vehicles anyway, some even in enemy territory.

The photos include a number taken by the photographer Nathan Fendrich, a then-39-year-old American tourist who had come to Israel to document historical and archaeological sites. Stuck in Israel at the outbreak of the war, he decided to travel between the various fronts, armed with his camera.

Related coverage

September 23, 2021 2:57 pm
0

Former NBA Player Shaquille O’Neal Cracks Joke About ‘Favorite Holiday’ Sukkot

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal engaged in some Jewish-themed wordplay drawing on his first name and the Sukkot holiday, in a...

Fendrich recently donated his collection, including hundreds of previously unpublished photographs, to the National Library of Israel in Jerusalem.

By the end of Sukkot, the turning point in the war had come as the Israel Defense Forces moved from defense to offense. One contemporary newspaper report from deep in Syrian territory described finding an improvised sukkah on the way to the site of the critical battle at Hushniya junction, with one soldier recounting, “The guys from the armored division set up the sukkah. Yes, they managed to fulfill the mitzvah of sitting in it before they were called to destroy the last enemy pocket … .”

The photos are part of the Pritzker Family National Photography Collection at the National Library of Israel, the world’s leading collection of its kind, providing a visual record of Ottoman and Mandatory Palestine, and Israeli society and culture from the mid-19th century to the present. The collection includes more than 2 million items, among them photo albums, individual photos, postcards, personal collections, and archives of private photographers and photographic agencies.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.