Monday, September 27th | 21 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

ADL and Beauty Company L’Oréal Team Up on Holocaust Education Initiative

New Report Says Anti-Feminism, Misogyny Used by Extremists as Path to Antisemitism

Iran’s Nuclear Program at ‘Watershed’ Moment, Bennett Warns UN General Assembly

UNC’s Sham Criticism of Antisemitism

‘Courageous’ Palestinian Coyotes: Daily Beast Encourages Human Trafficking Into Israel Despite Security Threats

The Palestinians Don’t Want ‘Economy for Peace’

The Ever-Growing Iranian Cyber Threat

Father of Seriously Wounded IDF Soldier Says Son Is a Person of ‘Excellence and Humility’

Israel’s Bennett Meets UAE, Bahrain Ministers Ahead of UN Address

UN Conference Highlights Houthi Persecution of Minority Populations in Yemen

September 27, 2021 12:28 pm
0

ADL and Beauty Company L’Oréal Team Up on Holocaust Education Initiative

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

A L’Oreal distribution center in Saint-Laurent, Montréal. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The beauty and makeup giant L’Oréal USA and the Anti-Defamation League have partnered on a new initiative aimed at bringing Holocaust education to more than 10,000 middle and high school students across the US, it was announced on Monday.

The new project will create digital educational classroom activities about the Holocaust for approximately 1,750 schools across the country by the end of 2024. The new curriculum will offer students “self-paced independent learning opportunities and digital interactions, including testimonials, personal narratives and access to primary sources to create an engaging way to learn about the lessons of history that are relevant today,” according to a press release by the ADL.

“We hope to be able to help turn back the rising tide of discrimination by promoting understanding and empathy among a new generation of students,” said Stéphane Rinderknech, president & CEO of L’Oréal USA, which is the largest subsidiary of the L’Oréal Group, the world’s leading beauty company.

ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan A. Greenblatt said, “With antisemitism rising around the world, it is essential to provide students with a strong foundation of knowledge about the history of the Holocaust, so that they can understand the consequences of hatred and prejudice.”

Related coverage

September 24, 2021 1:27 pm
0

UK Jewish Group Urges Netflix to Offer Documentary About Antisemitism That ‘Tarnishes’ Legacy of Children’s Author Roald Dahl

After Netflix announced that it acquired the entire catalogue of works by the late British children's author Roald Dahl, the...

The ADL will also honor L’Oreal Group Chairman Jean-Paul Agon with its Courage Against Hate Award in recognition of L’Oreal’s “long-standing commitment” to supporting diversity, equity and inclusion in the company, and to “respecting human rights and confronting antisemitism in society.” The award will be presented during ADL’s Never Is Now Summit on Antisemitism and Hate on Nov. 7, where Agon will be the keynote speaker.

L’Oréal USA established a Diversity & Inclusions Advisory Board in 2020 and following advisement from the Board, the company created in January 2021 an Inclusive Beauty Fund to support diverse community-based organizations, non-profits, and institutions that promote inclusivity.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.