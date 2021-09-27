ADL and Beauty Company L’Oréal Team Up on Holocaust Education Initiative

The beauty and makeup giant L’Oréal USA and the Anti-Defamation League have partnered on a new initiative aimed at bringing Holocaust education to more than 10,000 middle and high school students across the US, it was announced on Monday.

The new project will create digital educational classroom activities about the Holocaust for approximately 1,750 schools across the country by the end of 2024. The new curriculum will offer students “self-paced independent learning opportunities and digital interactions, including testimonials, personal narratives and access to primary sources to create an engaging way to learn about the lessons of history that are relevant today,” according to a press release by the ADL.

“We hope to be able to help turn back the rising tide of discrimination by promoting understanding and empathy among a new generation of students,” said Stéphane Rinderknech, president & CEO of L’Oréal USA, which is the largest subsidiary of the L’Oréal Group, the world’s leading beauty company.

ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan A. Greenblatt said, “With antisemitism rising around the world, it is essential to provide students with a strong foundation of knowledge about the history of the Holocaust, so that they can understand the consequences of hatred and prejudice.”

The ADL will also honor L’Oreal Group Chairman Jean-Paul Agon with its Courage Against Hate Award in recognition of L’Oreal’s “long-standing commitment” to supporting diversity, equity and inclusion in the company, and to “respecting human rights and confronting antisemitism in society.” The award will be presented during ADL’s Never Is Now Summit on Antisemitism and Hate on Nov. 7, where Agon will be the keynote speaker.

L’Oréal USA established a Diversity & Inclusions Advisory Board in 2020 and following advisement from the Board, the company created in January 2021 an Inclusive Beauty Fund to support diverse community-based organizations, non-profits, and institutions that promote inclusivity.