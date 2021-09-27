Monday, September 27th | 21 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Father of Seriously Wounded IDF Soldier Says Son Is a Person of ‘Excellence and Humility’

Israel’s Bennett Meets UAE, Bahrain Ministers Ahead of UN Address

UN Conference Highlights Houthi Persecution of Minority Populations in Yemen

Jewish Groups Urge Public Funding for Private Schools Ahead of Supreme Court Case

Park in Florence, Italy, Named After Jewish Resistance Fighters During Holocaust

World War II Letter Connects Families of Jewish Survivors, Polish Farmer Who Hid Them

To Infinity and Beyond: Get Ready for the First Israeli Space Tech Venture Capital

Pledging Stability, German SPD Seeks Three-Way Alliance to Succeed Merkel

Two Israeli Troops Wounded in Clashes Near Nablus

US to Iran: Grant Inspectors Access to Workshop or Face Action at IAEA

September 27, 2021 10:32 am
0

Father of Seriously Wounded IDF Soldier Says Son Is a Person of ‘Excellence and Humility’

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Israeli soldiers guard along a fence leading to Judea and Samaria, as part of search efforts to capture six Palestinian terrorists who escaped from Gilboa Prison earlier this week, by the village of Muqeibila in northern Israel, September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

The father of an IDF soldier severely wounded in a clash with Palestinian terrorists near the West Bank town of Jenin over the weekend said Monday that the situation was a “nightmare” and that his son was a person of “excellence and humility.”

The soldier was a member of the IDF’s undercover Duvdevan unit, which conducts operations in Arab towns and villages, usually in disguise.

He is one of two soldiers seriously wounded during an operation that interdicted a Hamas terror cell that was planning to carry out an attack. Five of the terrorists were killed and several arrested.

Both soldiers’ conditions have reportedly improved since Monday morning, though they remain in serious condition.

Israeli news site Walla reported that the soldier’s father, named only as Yossi, said he is currently living in a “nightmare.”

“Today, I held his hand before he went in for an operation, and I can’t believe that it’s him,” he said. “I will not leave the hospital until he’s on his feet.”

His son, Yossi said, was angry with him because Yossi had allowed a beacon to be lit in tribute to him in their hometown.

Yossi said that his children had been educated “for excellence, to be in elite [IDF] units. With all the worries, we’re incredibly proud of them. If you educate in a particular way, you can’t tell them to go and become a jobnik” — a term for non-combat soldiers.

He said that he had heard his son had been at the forefront of the battle with the terrorists and “it didn’t surprise us.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.