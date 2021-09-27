Park in Florence, Italy, Named After Jewish Resistance Fighters During Holocaust

JNS.org – A park in Florence, Italy, has been named after a Jewish couple who joined the Nazi resistance during World War II and became prominent members of the local community, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The park, close to the famous Church of Santa Croce, was named after Wanda Lattes and Albert (Aaron) Nirenstein in a ceremony on Monday.

Lattes was born in Florence in 1922. As a teenager, she joined the city’s anti-fascist resistance movement, Giustizia e Libertà, transmitting information by way of bicycle, and remained a partisan until the German retreat in 1944. She was also in charge of a secret network that provided medical aid to injured partisans and helped her family find refuge from Nazi persecution. Her parents and sister survived the war.

Lattes later became one of the first female journalists in Italy, and also worked as a culture writer and editor.

