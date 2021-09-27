Two Israeli Troops Wounded in Clashes Near Nablus

i24 News – Two Israeli troops were reported lightly wounded following an incident near Joseph’s Tomb close to the West Bank city of Nablus on Monday.

The soldiers were part of a Border Police convoy accompanying around 500 Jewish worshippers traveling to the religious site, according to the Times of Israel.

The travelers’ buses were attacked by Palestinians with live fire, stones, and explosive devices, according to reports from Israel’s police.

The troops responded with live fire, a police statement detailed.

A Border Police armored vehicle was damaged significantly in the exchange.

Two casualties were reported among the Israelis, with light injuries suffered by Border Police.

One officer was struck with a stone and was treated at the scene. The other was sent to a clinic for additional care after being wounded by shrapnel from an explosive device, the Jerusalem Post reported.

No information has emerged regarding Palestinian casualties at this time

The incident follows Sunday’s Israeli military operation in the West Bank, which killed five Palestinians and seriously wounded two Israelis.