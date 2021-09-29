Wednesday, September 29th | 23 Tishri 5782

September 29, 2021 9:49 am
0

Israeli Foreign Minister to Visit Bahrain on Thursday

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid speaks during a news conference as he meets with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Rabat, Morocco August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Israel’s foreign minister will fly to Bahrain on Thursday, the highest-level official Israeli visit to the Gulf state since the countries established ties last year, the Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will inaugurate Israel’s embassy in Manama and sign bilateral deals during the visit, a ministry statement on Wednesday said.

Bahrain and Gulf neighbor United Arab Emirates normalized relations with Israel in a US-brokered deal known as the Abraham Accords that built on shared business interests and worries about Iran.

