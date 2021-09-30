Thursday, September 30th | 24 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Upcoming Netflix Documentary to Cover Israel’s ‘Tinder Swindler’ Convicted of Defrauding Women

Former Nazi Death Camp Secretary, 96, Who Fled Trial Recaptured

Mahmoud Abbas’ UN Speech Shows He Is No Partner for Peace

Neo-Nazi Convicted on Charges of Threatening Journalists, ADL Employee: ‘You Have Been Visited by Your Local Nazis’

‘Jewish Nose’ Jokes Aren’t Funny; They’re Dangerous

We Must Investigate America’s Longest War

Jake Gyllenhaal Talks About Losing Leonard Bernstein Biopic to Fellow Actor Bradley Cooper After Wanting Role for 20 Years

Saudi Social and Economic Changes Require a Delicate Balancing Act

Israel and America: Vive la Différence

Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume in Acceptable Period of Time: EU

September 30, 2021 9:14 am
0

Kamala Harris Does Not Reject Student’s Anti-Israel Rant

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

US Vice President Kamala Harris addresses students at George Mason University in Virginia, Sept. 28, 2021. Photo: YouTube/Screenshot.

JNS.org – US Vice President Kamala Harris has come under fire for not condemning a student who accused the US government of facilitating the “ethnic genocide” of Palestinians.

Harris’s exchange with the student took place at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia on Tuesday. In a video of the event, Harris is seen nodding as the female student lambasted the US for its support of its allies in the Middle East.

“I see that over the summer there have been, like, protests and demonstrations in astronomical numbers,” said the student, who identified herself as half-Iranian, half-Yemeni, referring to the Palestinian protests during the latest Gaza flare-up in May.

“Just a few days ago there were funds allocated to continue backing Israel, which hurts my heart, because it’s ethnic genocide and displacement of people — the same that happened in America, and I’m sure you’re aware of this,” the student continued, referring to the special budget passed by the House of Representatives to support Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, blaming this and other such measures for “inflaming Israel and backing Saudi Arabia and whatnot.”

Harris did not directly address the above accusations, but said she was “glad” that the student wasn’t afraid to come forward with her grievances.

“This is about the fact that your voice, your perspective, your experience, your truth, should not be suppressed and it must be heard, right? And one of the things we’re fighting for in a democracy, right?” Harris said.

“Our goal should be unity, but not uniformity, right?” Harris continued, adding, “Unity should never be at the expense of telling anyone personally that, for the sake of unity, ‘Oh, you be quiet about that thing; you suppress that thing. Let’s not deal with that thing.’ That’s not unity. True unity is everyone in that room has a voice.”

Harris then reiterated that pluralism should be cherished, but didn’t dispute the accusations of genocide.

“The point that you are making about policy that relates to Middle East policy, foreign policy: We still have healthy debates in our country about what is the right path, and nobody’s voice should be suppressed on that,” she said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.