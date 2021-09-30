Kamala Harris Does Not Reject Student’s Anti-Israel Rant

JNS.org – US Vice President Kamala Harris has come under fire for not condemning a student who accused the US government of facilitating the “ethnic genocide” of Palestinians.

Harris’s exchange with the student took place at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia on Tuesday. In a video of the event, Harris is seen nodding as the female student lambasted the US for its support of its allies in the Middle East.

“I see that over the summer there have been, like, protests and demonstrations in astronomical numbers,” said the student, who identified herself as half-Iranian, half-Yemeni, referring to the Palestinian protests during the latest Gaza flare-up in May.

“Just a few days ago there were funds allocated to continue backing Israel, which hurts my heart, because it’s ethnic genocide and displacement of people — the same that happened in America, and I’m sure you’re aware of this,” the student continued, referring to the special budget passed by the House of Representatives to support Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, blaming this and other such measures for “inflaming Israel and backing Saudi Arabia and whatnot.”

Harris did not directly address the above accusations, but said she was “glad” that the student wasn’t afraid to come forward with her grievances.

“This is about the fact that your voice, your perspective, your experience, your truth, should not be suppressed and it must be heard, right? And one of the things we’re fighting for in a democracy, right?” Harris said.

“Our goal should be unity, but not uniformity, right?” Harris continued, adding, “Unity should never be at the expense of telling anyone personally that, for the sake of unity, ‘Oh, you be quiet about that thing; you suppress that thing. Let’s not deal with that thing.’ That’s not unity. True unity is everyone in that room has a voice.”

WATCH: Kamala Harris nods as student accuses Israel of “ethnic genocide”: “your truth cannot be suppressed” pic.twitter.com/FcqCyT7Uo8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 28, 2021

Harris then reiterated that pluralism should be cherished, but didn’t dispute the accusations of genocide.

“The point that you are making about policy that relates to Middle East policy, foreign policy: We still have healthy debates in our country about what is the right path, and nobody’s voice should be suppressed on that,” she said.