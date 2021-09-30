Thursday, September 30th | 24 Tishri 5782

September 30, 2021 9:47 am
0

Palestinian Killed After Firing on Israeli Forces Near Jenin

avatar by i24 News

Israeli soldiers guard along a fence leading to Judea and Samaria, as part of search efforts to capture six Palestinian terrorists who escaped from Gilboa Prison, by the village of Muqeibila in northern Israel, September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

i24 News – A Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist was killed after firing on Israeli security forces in the village of Burqin near Jenin on Thursday morning, according to Israel Police.

Border Police undercover officers were shot at from close rage during a riot while they were operating in the village. The agents fired back at the terrorist, killing him and seizing the Carlo submachine gun he used to fire at them.

The Palestinian was identified as Alaa Nasser Zayoud, 22, a terrorist in the al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Israel Police said that there were no casualties to the forces, who were conducting arrests of suspects and locating weapons as part of a larger campaign to root out Hamas terrorist infrastructure in the area.

September 30, 2021 10:13 am
0

The anti-terror operation involved the Border Police and Israeli soldiers from the Kfir Brigade’s Haruv urban warfare unit.

Five Palestinian suspects were killed early Sunday morning in separate incidents in the West Bank during gunfights with Israeli forces that saw two IDF soldiers seriously wounded in Burqin.

Israeli officials said that the operations targeted a Hamas cell, preventing a major terrorist attack.

An attempted stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City also took place on Thursday morning. The female terrorist was killed by police officers who were the target of the attack. Israel Police said that no officers were wounded during the incident.

