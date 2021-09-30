Record Number of Israel’s COVID Patients on ECMO Machines

i24 News – Israel is treating 53 Covid patients on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines, Channel 12 announced, setting a new record for the country.

ECMO machines are critical in treating severe COVID-19 cases as they support more functions than standard ventilators.

The devices provide crucial backup to a patient’s heart and lungs, and Israel is facing a shortage in hospitals.

On Thursday, Israel’s Health Ministry recorded 3,550 new cases of COVID-19, with the current positivity rate standing at 3.65 percent. Of those infected, 639 were classified as seriously ill, with 219 on ventilators.

The updated numbers mark a small decline in data recorded earlier this week. On Tuesday, 3,819 new cases were reported, with a positivity rate of 4.19 percent

Around 3,326,167 Israelis were completely inoculated with a third booster shot, a requirement for continued Green Pass eligibility.

The new regulations, which will take effect on Sunday, are estimated to leave over one million Israelis without access to public spaces unless they receive a booster vaccine.

Under the government’s updated restrictions, individuals previously infected with COVID are additionally required to obtain shots in order to keep their Green Passes.

Records show that 5,632,689 people received a first and second jab, and 6,108,800 received at least one dose of the vaccine.