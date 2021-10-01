Friday, October 1st | 25 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

80 Years Later, Rare Photos Reveal Attempt to Envision Babi Yar Massacre

Hezbollah Says Its Operatives Downed IDF Drone

Record Number of Israel’s COVID Patients on ECMO Machines

Human Rights Activist Sharansky Warns of ‘Efforts to Erase Memory of the Holocaust’ on 80th Anniversary of Babi Yar Massacre

Israeli Foreign Minister Visits Bahrain, US Navy Base in Signal to Iran

York University Student Union Criticized for Tapping Pro-BDS Jewish Group to Hold Antisemitism Training

16-Year-Old Suspected of Assaulting Jewish Victim at Antisemitism Vigil in Germany, Plays Jew Hater in Holocaust Movie

Upcoming Netflix Documentary to Cover Israel’s ‘Tinder Swindler’ Convicted of Defrauding Women

Former Nazi Death Camp Secretary, 96, Who Fled Trial Recaptured

Mahmoud Abbas’ UN Speech Shows He Is No Partner for Peace

October 1, 2021 8:54 am
0

Hezbollah Says Its Operatives Downed IDF Drone

avatar by JNS.org

Hezbollah supporters in Marjayoun, Lebanon, May 7, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Aziz Taher / File.

JNS.org – The Hezbollah terrorist organization said its operatives downed an Israel Defense Forces’ drone on the Lebanese-Israeli border on Thursday.

According to a statement by the organizations, “fighters from the Islamic resistance succeeded in bringing down an IDF drone in Wadi Marimin by attacking it,” reported Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

The incident occurred in the western sector of the border. The IDF said it was investigating the circumstances of the incident.

On Aug. 11, the IDF downed a drone likely operated by Hezbollah as it infiltrated Israeli airspace.

Related coverage

September 30, 2021 9:56 am
0

‘We Will Remove You’, Hezbollah Official Told Beirut Blast Judge

A senior official in the Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah told the judge investigating the disastrous Beirut port blast that it...

The IDF said a day later that the drone “was monitored” by the military “throughout the incident.”

Hezbollah possesses a fleet of Iranian-made military drones that it received from smuggling efforts in recent years, according to multiple assessments.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.