Comedian Sarah Silverman Slams Squad for Iron Dome Vote: ‘People Only Really Like Jews If They’re Suffering’

Jewish Umbrella Org Announces $54 Million Initiative to ‘Secure Every Jewish Community’

October 3, 2021 6:43 pm
avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Sarah Silverman speaking at the 2012 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, California. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore.

The reliably progressive comedian Sarah Silverman voiced a rare criticism of the left-wing “Squad” of Democratic lawmakers over their recent opposition to US funding for Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system.

Speaking on her podcast, Silverman said, “Please don’t defund the Iron Dome,” and added of Israel, “you know my family lives there.”

Referring to US Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Silverman said, “I want to love them, I really do.”

“Their domestic policies are completely aligned with mine, and I think they are so cool and kickass, but this is really scary,” she added.

Tlaib and Omar were among the nine House members to vote against a recent $1 billion bill to fund the Iron Dome system, with Ocasio-Cortez voting present. The measure was introduced after funding was removed from a broader spending bill due to opposition by progressive Democrats.

“People only really like Jews if they’re suffering,” Silverman said, adding, “not having the Iron Dome is going to kill people.”

She also asked of the Squad, “Why do none of them even mention Hamas?”

