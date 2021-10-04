Four-Part Docuseries About Israeli Teen Who Killed His Family Comes to Netflix

Monday, October 4th | 28 Tishri 5782

October 4, 2021 1:59 pm
0

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

A promotional photo for “The Motive.” Photo: MetFilm Sales.

A limited true-crime documentary series set to be released on Netflix on Oct. 28 shares new revelations about an Israeli 14-year-old who shot his family point-blank in their Jerusalem home in 1986.

Netflix recently announced its line-up of releases for October 2021 and on the list is “The Motive,” by Israel’s Yes Studios. The boy, whose name was never released to the public because he was a minor at the time of the crime, murdered his parents and two sisters by shooting them with his father’s rifle in the Ein Kerem neighborhood of Jerusalem. He said a green creature had commanded him to kill his family, according to a synopsis of the film by the Jerusalem Film Festival.

Psychiatrists from Israel and around the world tried but were unable to determine the boy’s motive for the crime. Filmmakers of “The Motive” interviewed the boy’s defense attorney, Yossi Arnon, and for the first time he spoke openly about the case, claiming that the boy made up the story about a green creature. The docuseries also features interviews with a police detective, judge, psychiatric diagnostician, prosecution lawyer, a counselor at the home for young offenders and a journalist.

The four-part series was first released in 2020 and created by Tali Shemesh and Asaf Sudri.

