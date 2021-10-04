Monday, October 4th | 28 Tishri 5782

October 4, 2021 9:25 am
Israel Commemorates Five Years Since Death of Shimon Peres

avatar by i24 News

Shimon Peres, then president of Israel, at the World Economic Forum on the Middle East, in Jordan, May 17, 2009. Photo: Nader Daoud/World Economic Forum.

i24 News – Israel is commemorating the Hebrew anniversary of Shimon Peres’ death, marking five years since the former prime minister’s last public appearance.

Although he died on September 28, 2016, Saturday corresponded to the leader’s death anniversary on the Hebrew calendar.

Peres is noted for holding all of Israel’s senior public offices. Additionally, he was the longest-serving Knesset member, working in Israel’s parliament from 1959 to 2007.

The former prime minister was awarded a joint Nobel Peace Prize together with Yasser Arafat and Yitzhak Rabin “for their efforts to create peace in the Middle East,” according to the official Nobel Prize website.

In 1996, Peres founded the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, an organization dedicated to advancing tolerance in the Middle East.

To honor the five-year anniversary of the former leader’s death, the center published a final speech delivered by Peres.

The video was recorded shortly before he suffered a stroke and was taken to the Sheba Medical Center for treatment.

That stroke led to a fatal brain hemorrhage.

In the video, he addresses a crowd of entrepreneurs and discusses investment in Israel.

“People ask me: what is your greatest achievement in life? I say I wish I could have achieved more. What is your greatest mistake in life? I say: my dreams were too small. I recommend to dream big! Don’t be afraid, don’t be hesitant, leave the past for the historians,” he exclaims in the footage.

