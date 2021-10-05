Tuesday, October 5th | 29 Tishri 5782

October 5, 2021 9:23 am
Iron Dome Funding Delayed by Republican Senator Rand Paul

avatar by i24 News

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is trailed by reporters as he arrives for the weekly Senate Republican caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, US, May 22, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst.

i24 News – Democrat Bob Menendez introduced a unanimous consent resolution to the Senate floor on Monday to fund Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, but Republican Rand Paul blocked the effort.

Paul objected by suggesting his own version of the bill, which would require that Iron Dome funding come from the $6 billion in proposed US assistance to Afghanistan.

Menendez, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman, rejected Paul’s proposal, which consequently put the Senate at a standstill on the issue

Earlier this month, US lawmakers green-lit the legislation that would allocate $1 billion to resupply Iron Dome. Unanimous approval of the bill would have fast-tracked its passage.

“I support Israel; I’ve voted for hundreds of millions of dollars to support Iron Dome. I’m glad the United States has a strong bond with Israel, but the United States cannot give money it does not have no matter how strong our relationship is,” said Paul.

Although the bill is still certain to pass, it now requires a more formal floor vote. Once the bill is approved by the Senate, it will be brought to US President Joe Biden, who has already expressed his approval of the funding.

Menendez addressed the Senate following his proposal, “This is a defensive life safety system built on years of cooperation with our ally Israel. I’m disappointed we’re in this situation.”

The Iron Dome has destroyed thousands of short-range rockets and shells launched by Hamas terrorists from Gaza before they were able to hit populated areas, Israeli officials say.

