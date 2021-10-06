British Jewish Actress Tracy-Ann Oberman Says She Will Continue to Speak Against Antisemitism Despite Online Bullying

British Jewish actress Tracy-Ann Oberman said she won’t be deterred from calling out antisemitism when necessary, even as she continues to face harassment online for being vocal on the issue.

The star of the new BBC One series “Ridley Road,” 55, has been a staunch advocate for the fight against antisemitism since she left the British Labour party in April 2017, after it refused to revoke the membership of former London mayor Ken Livingstone, who was accused of antisemitism. Livingstone left the party in 2018.

During a guest appearance on the British talk show “Lorraine” that aired Wednesday, Oberman talked about being targeted by antisemitic trolls on social media, who have been abusing her online for years.

“It comes from the left and the right and if you see an injustice I’ve always felt I needed to stand up and talk about it,” Oberman said. “But what’s frightening is a lot of people don’t go on that journey with you — but a lot of people do.”

Talk show host Lorraine Kelly described the bigotry that Oberman has experienced as “frankly vile.” She also said the actress’s new project “Ridley Road,” which is set in post-World War II Britain and focuses on the rise of fascism in London’s East End, will “educate people” about a historic time in Britain’s past.

“I think at a time when Britain is re-looking at its colonial history and its world of slavery, to look at the British draw towards fascism over all of these different periods is really important — in the 30s, 40s and then in 62,” Kelly explained, as reported by Daily Mail.

Oberman expanded on the unfortunate “massive support” fascists received at the time, saying, “So soon after the Holocaust to have British people who had liberated those camps, calling for the end of the Jewish entity on the streets of London, it was terrifying.” She also revealed that her grandparents were members of the East End’s 62 Group, an intelligence-gathering and anti-fascist underground movement that tried to stop the rise of the far-right.

“Ridley Road” premiered on BBC One on Sunday.