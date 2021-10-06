Wednesday, October 6th | 30 Tishri 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Sarah Silverman on What Democrats Are Not Allowed to Say

British Jewish Actress Tracy-Ann Oberman Says She Will Continue to Speak Against Antisemitism Despite Online Bullying

UNC and Duke Spread More Anti-Israel Hatred

Israel Declassifies Archives to Mark 48 Years Since Outbreak of Yom Kippur War

An Iraqi Perspective on Israel

Fear, Bullets and Blood: Bataclan Survivors Relive Ordeal in Paris Court

Hundreds Demonstrate Outside Leipzig Hotel in Solidarity With German Jewish Singer Told to ‘Pack’ His Star of David

Palestinians Upset at Armenian Church Leasing Out Land to Australian Jew; Not Israeli, But Jew

Belgian Holocaust Survivor Acts Out His Story on Stage to Mark 90th Birthday

Hamas Is Building a Second Front Against Israel in Lebanon

October 6, 2021 8:56 am
0

IDF Chief of Staff: Operational Plans Against Iran’s Nuclear Program Continue to Evolve

avatar by JNS.org

Israel’s Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi delivers a joint statement with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel November 12, 2019. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

JNS.org – The operational plans against Iran’s nuclear program will “continue to evolve and improve. Whatever it may be, it is our duty to provide an effective and timely military response,” said Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, on Tuesday.

He spoke at a ceremony marking the entry of a new military intelligence commander of the IDF Operations Directorate, Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva.

The IDF and the intelligence community “know quite a bit about what is happening in Iran and are working against Iranian regional entrenchment throughout the Middle East,” said Kochavi. “Operations to destroy threatening Iranian capabilities will continue in various arenas and at any time.”

Addressing the outgoing head of the directorate, Maj. Gen. Tamir Heiman, Kochavi said that under his command it “became a natural and integral part of the fighting forces and operational planning. You commanded [it] responsibly and with an in-depth approach while understanding the IDF’s needs. The directorate has also become more modern, more accurate and more attuned to operational needs.”

Heiman is completing 34 years of service and retiring from the IDF.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.