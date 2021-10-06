Leading Jewish Groups Launch Portal for Students to Report Antisemitism Online

A new website where Jewish students can report antisemitism on college campuses and “receive immediate support” from security professionals and law enforcement launched on Wednesday, Hillel International announced in a press release.

ReportCampusHate.org, a project by Hillel International, the Anti-Defamation League and the Secure Community Network, is now live, and will help “ensure proper tracking of antisemitic trends,” Hillel said.

The group cited a recent poll showing that 74 percent of Jewish college students who personally experienced an act of antisemitism did not report it, and that only three percent had reported it to local or campus police. Another 41 percent of students said they did not know how to report an incident at all.

Incidents logged will be reviewed by a trained security professional, who will liaise with law enforcement and the campus Hillel to file them with the university and receive an appropriate response.

Adam Lehman, President and CEO of Hillel International, said the incidents reported to the website will help college administrators “improve the campus climate” for Jewish students.

“It is is essential that Jewish college students and their peers have access to tools and resources to address antisemitism and hate on campus so they can live and study in safe and welcoming environments,” he said Wednesday. “ReportCampusHate.org will empower students to report antisemitic incidents knowing they will get the support they need and the response they deserve.”

Hillel said its early data shows an increase of antisemitic incidents on college campuses, with 244 tracked during the 2020-2021 academic year, compared to 181 during the year prior.

Michael Masters, CEO and National Director of the Secure Community Network, which secures Jewish institutions across the country, said the new resource is partly meant for students who are unsure of how to escalate complaints of anti-Jewish harassment.

“When students are impacted by antisemitism, it can often be confusing and isolating to garner appropriate law enforcement attention and support,” he said. “[The website] will be a safe way for students to report these incidents and activate SCN’s security infrastructure to assess the threat and prompt immediate action.”

In August, Hillel announced a new partnership with the Anti-Defamation League, to include new tracking tools as well as curricula about the history of antisemitism.

“Antisemitism must be reported and addressed everywhere it occurs to prevent hate from becoming more pervasive on our campuses and in our communities,” commented ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt on Wednesday.